Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 41 20 30 50 8 6 4 0 7 138 .145 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 41 19 29 48 6 40 7 0 1 109 .174 D 44 Josh Morrissey 41 7 39 46 10 23 1 0 4 67 .104 F 55 Mark Scheifele 41 24 12 36 -3 33 9 0 3 110 .218 F 26 Blake Wheeler 32 9 18 27 0 22 5 0 4 67 .134 F 17 Adam Lowry 41 7 16 23 5 15 0 2 0 67 .104 F 91 Cole Perfetti 36 6 16 22 6 16 0 0 0 67 .090 D 4 Neal Pionk 41 7 12 19 -8 21 1 0 1 69 .101 F 89 Sam Gagner 38 8 6 14 -2 8 1 0 2 67 .119 D 5 Brenden Dillon 41 1 11 12 4 52 0 0 0 53 .019 F 36 Morgan Barron 31 5 6 11 2 8 0 1 1 53 .094 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 37 2 9 11 9 20 0 1 0 44 .045 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 36 3 6 9 -2 4 0 0 2 42 .071 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 5 2 6 8 0 2 0 0 0 16 .125 D 54 Dylan Samberg 32 1 6 7 4 12 0 0 0 28 .036 D 88 Nate Schmidt 32 4 3 7 8 2 2 0 0 42 .095 F 22 Mason Appleton 14 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 25 4 2 6 4 6 0 0 0 30 .133 F 0 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 13 2 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 19 .105 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 12 0 2 2 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 8 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 4 .250 D 14 Ville Heinola 8 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 7 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 0 5 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 41 137 251 388 61 347 30 4 26 1222 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 41 110 194 304 -71 339 20 2 15 1277 .086 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 31 1858 2.42 20 10 1 3 75 986 0.924 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 10 589 2.75 6 4 0 0 27 283 0.905 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 41 2474 2.49 26 14 1 3 102 1269 .914 137 251 347 OPPONENT TOTALS 41 2474 3.15 15 19 7 1 129 1214 .888 110 194 339