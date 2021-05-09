Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 53 20 38 58 -8 12 4 0 4 114 .175 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 47 21 25 46 15 15 6 0 5 148 .142 F 81 Kyle Connor 53 22 22 44 -9 12 10 0 3 155 .142 F 26 Blake Wheeler 47 13 27 40 -21 44 4 0 2 108 .120 F 9 Andrew Copp 53 15 24 39 3 20 6 0 1 112 .134 D 4 Neal Pionk 52 3 28 31 4 20 1 0 0 96 .031 F 25 Paul Stastny 53 13 16 29 -3 32 2 0 4 96 .135 F 22 Mason Appleton 53 10 13 23 10 14 0 0 1 81 .123 F 17 Adam Lowry 49 10 13 23 5 13 0 1 3 75 .133 D 44 Josh Morrissey 53 4 17 21 -3 25 1 0 0 108 .037 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 38 8 12 20 -4 34 1 0 2 64 .125 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 53 9 8 17 6 16 2 0 0 52 .173 D 24 Derek Forbort 53 2 9 11 1 35 0 0 0 64 .031 F 23 Trevor Lewis 53 5 4 9 6 0 0 2 1 66 .076 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 49 0 7 7 8 20 0 0 0 39 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 41 2 3 5 3 4 0 0 1 17 .118 D 64 Logan Stanley 34 1 3 4 10 26 0 0 0 56 .018 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 24 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 15 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 39 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 50 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 40 Jordie Benn 5 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 53 160 274 434 9 392 37 3 28 1561 .102 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 147 259 406 -22 426 29 3 23 1622 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 43 2483 2.66 22 17 3 3 110 1275 0.914 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 13 686 2.36 6 5 0 1 27 337 0.92 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 53 3201 2.58 28 22 3 4 137 1612 .909 160 274 392 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3201 2.85 25 22 6 2 151 1552 .898 147 259 426 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle