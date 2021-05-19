Skip to main content
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 0 1 3 4
Edmonton 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (Barrie, Nurse), 8:24. 2, Winnipeg, Poolman 1 (Wheeler, Thompson), 11:01.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1 (Stanley, Thompson), 9:14. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Scheifele, Pionk), 18:13 (en). 5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Connor, Scheifele), 18:45 (en).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-8-8_22. Edmonton 6-16-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 0; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (33 shots-32 saves). Edmonton, Smith 0-1-0 (20-18).

A_0 (18,641). T_2:22.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Mark Shewchyk.

