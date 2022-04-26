Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer April 26, 2022 Updated: April 26, 2022 12:54 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Security guards work at the gates to the All England Lawn Tennis Club where preparations are underway for the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, Friday, June 25, 2021. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - A spectator holding a Russian flag watches during the men's singles third round match between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Croatia's Marin Cilic on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a return to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during the women's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the “intensely tough and agonizing decision” to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Citing the club’s “responsibility to play our part in limiting the possibility of Wimbledon being used to justify the harm being done to others by the Russian regime,” Chief Executive Sally Bolton said, “we believe that this decision is the only viable option for Wimbledon.”
