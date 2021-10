LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts 62-17 on Saturday.

The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday's game.