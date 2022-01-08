Williams leads No. 3 Purdue past Penn State 74-67 Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 3:35 p.m.
1 of15 Purdue's Trevion Williams (50), Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) and Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) go for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Penn State's Greg Lee (5) and Purdue's Zach Edey (15) go for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Purdue's Mason Gillis, left, and Penn State's Greg Lee fight for possession of the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, right, welcomes Purdue coach Matt Painter to the Bryce Jordan Center before the start of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, right, welcomes Purdue coach Matt Painter to the Bryce Jordan Center before the start of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Penn State's Greg Lee (5) goes to the basket against Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) and is fouled Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23 during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Purdue's Zach Edey (15) gets an easy dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Penn State's John Harrar (21) is fouled from behind by Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Penn State's Greg Lee (5) shoots over Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) drives to the basket ahead of Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. Gary M. Baranec/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday.
The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the second half after picking up his third foul.