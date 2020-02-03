Williams' late TDs help KC rally past 49ers in Super Bowl

Recommended Video:

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Damien Williams held the ball aloft as he crossed the goal line and casually flipped it away, the job done.

He and the Kansas City Chiefs were Super Bowl champions.

Williams scored two touchdowns in the final 2:44 to help the Chiefs rally past the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday.

Williams finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, and added 29 yards on four receptions. The performance came in the stadium of Miami Dolphins, his team in his first four NFL seasons before they decided not to re-sign him.

Williams then joined the Chiefs in 2018 and was a big factor in this year's postseason run to the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 1970. He scored six touchdowns in three games, and helped Kansas City overcome a double-digit deficit in each win.

Against the 49ers, Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs ahead 24-20 with 2:44 left.

After the 49ers lost the ball on downs, Williams sealed the win. He took a handoff, veered to the outside and sprinted to the end zone untouched for a 38-yard score.

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. less Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami ... more Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Williams' late TDs help KC rally past 49ers in Super Bowl 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

He waved the ball at the crowd and then skipped happily toward his teammates to celebrate. The 100-yard rushing effort was the fifth of his career, and his second in postseason play.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.