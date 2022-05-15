Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2022 Updated: May 15, 2022 6:46 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for an opening around him during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis, front right, defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston.
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, center, vies for control of the ball with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and center Al Horford, right, during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center top, shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston.
8 of8
BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 East finals. The Heat beat the Celtics in six games in that series at Walt Disney World.
