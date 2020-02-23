Willborn leads UC Riverside past Cal Poly 61-49

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — George Willborn III posted 17 points as UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 61-49 on Saturday night.

Arinze Chidom had 14 points and seven rebounds for UC Riverside (15-14, 5-8 Big West Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dominick Pickett added six rebounds.

Cal Poly scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Colby Rogers had 17 points for the Mustangs (7-20, 4-9), who have now lost four games in a row.

Junior Ballard, the Mustangs' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 97-64 on Jan. 23. UC Riverside plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Thursday. Cal Poly plays UC Irvine at home on Thursday.

