Wiley helps No. 12 Auburn power past Lehigh 74-51

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds and No. 12 Auburn beat Lehigh 74-51 Saturday night.

The Tigers (11-0) are the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country.

Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J’Von McCormick scored a team-high 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers down the stretch to put the game away. The Tigers worked through a sluggish start before closing the first half on a 14-0 run.

In the second half, Auburn pulled away between intermittent runs by Lehigh (3-8) before McCormick got hot to put Auburn up 17 with less than six minutes left.

The 6-foot-11 Wiley out-manned Lehigh inside. Only James Karnik could stick with him at 6-9 — and only for stretches. Fellow Auburn big-man Anfernee McLemore added nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers have won 23 of their last 24 games.

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks dropped their sixth straight after a 3-2 start.

COLD START

Auburn missed its first 10 shots from 3-point range, falling into a 20-13 hole. Samir Doughty finally hit Auburn’s first 3-pointer with just less than six minutes to go in the first half to make it 20-16.

Auburn was the NCAA’s leader in 3-pointers made last regular season, but that hot shooting has cooled after some major departures.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Lipscomb on Dec. 29 in its last nonconference game before SEC play.

Lehigh plays at Princeton on Dec. 29.

