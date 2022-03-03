Wild rally past Flyers 5-4, snap 4-game losing streak AARON BRACY, Associated Press March 3, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Hartman had two goals and Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Frederick Gaudreau also scored and Kevin Fiala had a pair of assists for the Wild, who snapped a four-game skid. Cam Talbot made 26 saves.