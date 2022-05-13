Wild face offseason after yet another early ouster

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
While the Minnesota Wild were stacking up franchise records and securing the extra home game for the first round, general manager Bill Guerin carefully acknowledged a “great year” for the club during an interview session — with the caveat that it means little in the long run.
“These are not the milestones we're looking for,” Guerin said then. “There are higher expectations here, and making the playoffs is nice, but that's not enough.”