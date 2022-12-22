Wichita St. 65, Texas Southern 56

Barnes 6-16 4-6 16, Nicholas 5-12 2-2 12, Walker 3-8 0-2 7, Gilliam 0-2 0-0 0, Granger 2-4 0-0 5, Henry 4-8 0-0 9, Farooq 0-6 2-2 2, Mortle 2-8 0-0 5, Marin 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 0-0 0-2 0, O'Neal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 8-14 56.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies