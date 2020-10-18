Recommended Video:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White's sixth touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining completed a school-record 21-point comeback and the Tigers beat UCF 50-49 on Saturday to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Bulls.

After White found Calvin Austin for a 4-yard score and a two-point try failed, the Bulls (2-2, 1-2 American Athletic) drove to the Memphis 22 before Daniel Obarski pulled a 40-yard field-goal attempt left with 19 seconds remaining.

On the Tigers' winning drive, a shovel pass to Tahj Washington on fourth down went for 52 yards to the UCF 5. Three plays later White tossed the game-winner to a diving Austin on the left side of the end zone.

UCF led 27-14 at halftime, had a 21-point lead early in the third quarter and led 35-29 entering the final quarter during which the teams combined for five touchdowns. The Tigers' comeback surpassed the school record of 17 points against Houston in 2017.

White finished 34-of-50 passing for a school-record 486 yards in a duel with UCF's Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel became the first UCF quarterback to throw for over 500 yards and blew past that mark with 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing with five scores. There were no interceptions.

UCF outgained Memphis 798-703 for 1,501 yards offense combined, eclipsing the conference record of 1,479 set by the same teams in a 2017 game. The teams combined for 191 plays.

Austin finished with 151 yards receiving and two scores and Washington added 131 yards. Rodrigues Clark rushed for 112 yards.

  Memphis wide receiver Calivin Austin III (4) comes up after a catch against Central Florida during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
UCF's Marlon Williams had 191 yards receiving with a score, Jaylon Robinson 173 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan O'Keefe 175 yards, including a school-record 93-yard score off a receiver screen.

Memphis (2-1, 1-1) sold out the 10,554 seats made available inside the 58,325-capacity Liberty Bowl. It was the Tigers' first home game in six weeks.

