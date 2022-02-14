What to know about Super Bowl 56, from Cooper Kupp to Eminem The Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 4:01 a.m.
Eminem kneels down during the halftime performance at the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Chris O'Meara/AP
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Ted S. Warren/AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with his family after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP
This photo provided by shows a scene from Chevrolet Silverado's Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Chevrolet via AP)
Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Chris O'Meara/AP
8 of8
From a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee and Meadow Soprano driving an electric Chevy, here’s what happened Sunday at Super Bowl 56.
HERE’S WHY THE RAMS WON THE SUPER BOWL: Down 20-16, the Rams went on a 15-play drive capped by Matthew Stafford’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead score with 1:25 left.
Written By
The Associated Press