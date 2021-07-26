What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal

TOKYO (AP) \u2014 Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky. The Terminator's coach was even more excited. In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists, and thrust his hips in moves reminiscent of Mick Jagger. He grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart. Boxall\u2019s emotional display became an instant hit on social media, where one admirer tweeted it was \u201cthe best reaction of all time.\u201d The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach's reaction \u201csums it up perfectly.\u201d \u201cI\u2019ve seen little snippets of it. That\u2019s just like Dean. He\u2019s very passionate ... he becomes very animated," Titmus said. \u201cI think that this is just as much for him as it is for me. He\u2019s sacrificed a lot of his family life, his kids, his wife and his job. He puts 100% into being a swimming coach and I would not be here without him.\u201d Titmus, who has been nicknamed the \u201cTerminator,\u201d handed Ledecky her first Olympic loss in an individual race by rallying over the final two laps to win the 400-meter freestyle Monday. Boxall was more reserved during the medal ceremony, breaking down in tears as Titmus received her gold. \u201cHe was crying and I was trying to contain the emotions,\u201d she said, "but it\u2019s good to see how much it means to him too.\u201d ___ More AP Olympic coverage: https:\/\/www.apnews.com\/OlympicGames and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports