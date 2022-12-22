West Virginia 75, Stony Brook 64

Policelli 1-8 0-0 3, Sarvan 4-8 2-2 13, Fitzmorris 2-4 4-4 8, Roberts 1-2 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 4-14 7-7 16, Onyekonwu 3-8 2-2 11, Pettway 5-7 0-0 10, Muratori 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 15-15 64.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies