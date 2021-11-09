Wells, Nixon lead No. 23 A&M women past A&M-CC 87-54 Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 11:05 p.m.
1 of15 Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) blocks a pass from Texas A&M Corpus Christi guard Makinna Serrata (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon (5) catches a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Texas A&M forward Aaliyah Patty (32) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair reacts on the sideline against Texas A&M Corpus Christi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi guard Violeta Verano (24) controls the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi guard Paige Allen (11) attempts to shoot the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi guard Makinna Serrata attempts a free throw against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi guard Makinna Serrata (20) controls the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi guard Makinna Serrata (20) attempts to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Destiny Pitts (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Texas A&M Corpus Christi head coach Royce Chadwick on the sideline against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Jordan Nixon added 17 and No. 23 Texas A&M started longtime coach Gary Blair's final season with an 87-54 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.
Nixon and Wells combined for 12 straight Aggie points with a Wells layup, putting the Aggies on top for good 17-15 at 3:27 of the first half. After an exchange of baskets to open the second quarter, A&M led by double figures the rest of the way.