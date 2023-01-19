Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Capital 69, Peninsula 53 Columbia (Hunters) 78, Valley Christian 46 Coupeville 57, La Conner 56 Eatonville 68, Elma 58 Gig Harbor 70, River Ridge 31 Glacier Peak 79, Kamiak 71 La Center 63, Castle Rock 55 Mount Vernon Christian 56, Friday Harbor 47 Napavine 61, Morton\/White Pass 59 Overlake School 63, University Prep 31 Seton Catholic 65, Stevenson 39 Sultan 53, The Northwest 45 Tenino 65, Mossyrock 45 Toutle Lake 66, Toledo 52 Wahkiakum 63, Adna 54 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/