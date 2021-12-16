Skip to main content
Sports

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 61, Lynnwood 50

Bellarmine Prep 60, Rogers (Puyallup) 55

Black Hills 55, Rochester 53

Centralia 56, Shelton 26

Eastside Catholic 44, Lakeside (Seattle) 42

Forest Ridge 47, The Northwest 20

Glacier Peak 73, Meadowdale 45

Inglemoor 76, North Creek 62

Lake Washington 60, Hazen 41

Liberty 62, Mercer Island 42

Lynden Christian 65, Oak Harbor 24

Mount Vernon Christian 57, Friday Harbor 12

Mountlake Terrace 62, Cedarcrest 50

Rainier 63, Kalama 17

Sammamish def. Foster, forfeit

Shorecrest 69, Arlington 38

Skyline 42, Newport-Bellevue 39

Sultan 43, Eastside Prep 16

Sumner 94, Graham-Kapowsin 13

Tumwater 75, Aberdeen 37

White River 69, Washington 13

Winlock 61, Toutle Lake 46

Woodinville 92, Redmond 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/