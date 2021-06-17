Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cle Elum/Roslyn 56, Mabton 33 Colfax 68, St. George's 54 Cusick 86, Republic 27 Davenport 73, Liberty (Spangle) 68 East Valley (Spokane) 72, Rogers (Spokane) 37 Ferndale 60, Blaine 57 Kamiakin 80, Southridge 33 Kennewick 68, Hanford 54 Kent Meridian 76, Decatur 62 Lewis and Clark 53, Cheney 50 Lynden Christian 51, Lynden 48 Mount Baker 69, Bellingham 49 North Central 64, Othello 48 Pullman 66, Clarkston 49 Sehome 54, Nooksack Valley 40 Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 65, Waterville-Mansfield 53 Walla Walla 73, Hermiston, Ore. 45 Walla Walla Academy 71, Granger 28 West Valley (Spokane) 66, Shadle Park 54 West Valley (Yakima) 76, Davis 57 More for youSportsBarlow's Schweitzer wins heptathlon; H-K's Sweeney wins...By Dan NowakSportsFine performances from the CIAC boys lacrosse playoffsBy Michael Fornabaio GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Valley 63, Mead 60 Hermiston, Ore. 49, Walla Walla 44 Kennewick 63, Hanford 59 Lewis and Clark 66, Cheney 52 Odessa 59, Harrington 19 Pasco 54, Chiawana 43 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/