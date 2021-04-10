Weber St. 20, Idaho St. 15

Idaho St. 0 3 3 9 — 15 Weber St. 0 7 0 13 — 20 Second Quarter IDST_FG Ryan 35, 11:16 WEB_McMillan 2 run (Thompson kick), 03:26 Third Quarter IDST_FG Ryan 28, 09:51 Fourth Quarter WEB_Malone 35 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 14:23 IDST_Fredrickson 10 pass from Vander Waal (pass failed), 10:58 IDST_FG Ryan 23, 05:25 WEB_Wright Jr. 6 run (pass failed), 02:00 IDST WEB First downs 19 21 Rushes-yards 29-99 39-129 Passing 282 258 Comp-Att-Int 21-45-1 15-24-0 Return Yards 33 84 Punts-Avg. 6-41.5 5-51.6 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2 Penalty-Yards 5-55 6-59 Time of Possession 30:24 29:36 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Idaho St., Ma. Rango 14-52, Ty. Vander Waal 5-43, Ra. Hunter 7-12, Sa. Gronauer 3-(minus 8). Weber St., Do. McMillan 21-90, Da. Wright Jr. 10-35, Ra. Johnson 1-7, Br. Barron 5-1, Ky. Weisser 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 3). PASSING_Idaho St., Ty. Vander Waal 19-41-1-268, Sa. Gronauer 2-4-0-14. Weber St., Br. Barron 15-24-0-258. RECEIVING_Idaho St., Ta. Conner 6-98, Xa. Guillory 7-66, Ch. Fredrickson 5-61, Na. Shubert 3-57. Weber St., Ty. MacPherson 4-108, Ju. Malone 3-63, Ra. Shaheed 6-56, Do. McMillan 1-17, Da. Wright Jr. 1-12. More for youSportsCIAC boys lacrosse games to watch in 2021By Michael FornabaioSportsHartford Athletic will open Dillon Stadium to 50 percent...By Maggie Vanoni