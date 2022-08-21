Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Aug. 21, 2022 Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 10:30 p.m.
1 of12 New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll calls to his players during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Giants' Blake Martinez tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Kendric Pryor (19) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Julia Nikhinson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Cincinnati Bengals' Tre Flowers (33) tackles New York Giants' Collin Johnson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Cincinnati Bengals' Allan George, right, defends against a pass to New York Giants' David Sills V during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Giants defensive end Ryder Anderson (90) tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Evans (25) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Webb's second touchdown pass of the half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.