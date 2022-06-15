Webb 7 shutout IP, Giants beat Royals 4-2 for 5th win in row
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, left, celebrates with Joc Pederson, Luis Gonzalez and Mike Yastrzemski after the Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski runs home to score against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez for the final out of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits an RBI single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 San Francisco Giants' Luis Gonzalez, left, runs home to score against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi scores against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched five-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win for the first time in a month, and the San Francisco Giants stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Webb (6-2) struck out a season-high nine and walked three. He had been 0-1 in five starts since a May 13 win at St. Louis.