Wave teams up with Darien senior citizens for football home games

In partnership with At Home In Darien, the Darien football team’s senior co-captains, Will Kirby, Sam Wilson, Will Bothewell and J.H. Slonieski, have extended a special invitation to senior citizens to attend all Blue Wave home games with free admission.

The offer is for Darien seniors aged 65 and older and handicapped accessible parking spaces will also be available. At Home In Darien will provide transportation with its sedan and van service for those who need it. To arrange a ride, contact the At Home In Darien office at 203-655-2227.

“Many Darien senior citizens have shared a connection with Darien High School sports through the years,” said Gina Blum, executive director of At Home In Darien. “We are delighted to be able to share this opportunity and to help keep our vibrant senior generation connected to our youth.”

“The Blue Wave football family is thrilled to keep our senior citizens involved in the program,” Darien head coach Rob Trifone said. “Darien has a long, rich tradition in football and it is our pleasure to not only carry on that tradition, but share it with the seniors in town who started the great tradition. We invite all of the seniors in Darien to come out and enjoy a great day of high school football.”

At Home In Darien is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is “to help older adults in Darien to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible.”

For information concerning services, call 203-655-2227 or visit athomeindarien.org.