Wave by the numbers: Pool champs, field hockey co-champs, and perfect football

Darien picked up a pair of FCIAC championships last week as the girls swimming and diving team won the league title outright, and the Wave field hockey team shared the crown with Staples. This week’s Wave by the numbers takes a look at both those championships, as the state tournaments get underway.

335 Score for the Darien girls swimming and diving team, which captured the FCIAC championship last week. The Blue Wave dethroned Greenwich (303), with Staples (288), New Canaan (241), and Wilton (229) rounding out the top five.

2014 The last year in which the Wave won the FCIAC girls swimming and diving crown. Darien now has five FCIAC titles in program history, winning in 2009 and 2012 to 2014 before this year’s victory.

3 First-place finishes for Darien senior Lexi Punishill at the FCIAC swim finals on Nov. 5 at Greenwich High School. Punishill won the 100 freestyle (52.82), and was part of the Blue Wave’s winning teams in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.28) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.45).

0-0 Score of the FCIAC field hockey final between No. 2 Staples and No. 1 Darien last Thursday at Brien McMahon High School. The two teams played 70 minutes, which included a pair of 10-minute overtimes using a 7-on-7 format, before finishing as league co-champions.

Darien’s Lindsey Olson (24) and Staples’ Julia DiConza (14) battle for the ball during the FCIAC field hockey final between Darien and Staples at Brien McMahon on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Darien’s Lindsey Olson (24) and Staples’ Julia DiConza (14) battle for the ball during the FCIAC field hockey final between Darien and Staples at Brien McMahon on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wave by the numbers: Pool champs, field hockey co-champs, and perfect football 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

5 Saves for Darien goalie Monisha Akula, who was named a co-MVP of the final alongside Staples’ back Grace Cooper. Akula had an aggressive approach, ranging from the cage to kick away the ball several times.

13 FCIAC championships for the Darien field hockey team, which is on a run of three straight.

6 Times the FCIAC has had co-champions in field hockey. The Wave has been involved in two of those, both times with Greenwich. The teams tied in the final back in 1985, and were declared co-champs in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy caused the conference tournament to be cancelled following the semifinals.

8-0 Record of the Darien football team after its 36-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central on Saturday. The Wave ranks at the top of the Class LL standings with two games to play in the regular season. Darien will play at Norwalk (4-4) at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, before its showdown against rival New Canaan in the annual Turkey Bowl at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The game will be at Darien High School this year.

295-85 Margin of victory over eight games for the Darien football team. The Blue Wave overcame back-to-back challenges by beating Greenwich 27-21 on Oct. 26, before surviving Danbury 26-23 on Nov. 2.

3-0 Score of the Darien volleyball team’s victory over New Britain to open the CIAC Class LL tournament on Monday. The Wave won by scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-16, with solid games from senior co-captain Elaina Cummiskey (10 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs) and sophomore Aerin Bowman (9 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 2 digs).