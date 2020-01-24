Wave by the numbers: Hockey wins, track gold, and a swim rivalry

The top-ranked Darien boys ice hockey team scored a huge win over No. 3 Fairfield Prep on Monday and is batting leadoff in this week’s Wave by the numbers, as we break down some of the stats from that game.

6-3

Score of the Darien boys ice hockey team’s victory over Fairfield Prep on Monday at the Darien Ice House. The Wave led 4-1 after the first period and went on for the three-goal win.

3:09

Span in which Darien and Fairfield Prep combined for five goals during the first period. Bennett McDermott and James Conway opened the scoring with two goals less than a minute apart. After the Jesuits’ Matt Wenger notched a goal, Teddy Dyer and Sam Erickson scored 26 seconds apart to give Darien its 4-1 lead.

3

Assists for Darien’s Jamison Moore, who had helpers on two goals by Bennett McDermott and one by Sam Erickson.

Darien players celebrate one of their four first period goals during their boys hockey game with Fairfield Prep at the Darien Ice Rink in Darien, Conn. on Monday January 19, 2020.

1

Darien’s current ranking in the GameTimeCT top 10 poll. The Wave moved into the top spot last week when they defeated then-No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven, 5-2, on Jan. 11. Darien held onto the No. 1 spot despite losing to Greenwich, 3-2 in overtime last week.

7-2

Score of Darien’s victory over the Suffield co-op in girls ice hockey on Saturday, as the Blue Wave bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Greenwich last Thursday. Darien was 7-2 and ranked No. 3 in the state heading into Tuesday’s game against the Fairfield co-op.

4:14.05

Time for Darien’s 4x400 relay team, which finished first in the Connecticut Section during the Yale Interscholastic Classis track and field meet at Coxe Cage on Jan. 10 and 11. Darien’s team included sophomore Alexis Lyons leading off, followed by juniors Chelsi Chevannes and Charlotte Sulger, and sophomore Mairead Clas.

5-00

Chevannes’ mark in the high jump, as she took second place at the SCC Coaches Invitational in New Haven on Saturday. Chevannes also finished fourth in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 inch.

113-73

Score of the Darien boys swimming and diving team’s win over rival New Canaan last Wednesday at the Darien YMCA. The win over the Rams was the first in a dual meet for this year’s Wave seniors.

4

Victories for Darien senior Connor Martin in the dual meet versus New Canaan. Martin won the 200 freestyle (1:49.04) and 500 freestyle (4:58.12), and was part of the Blue Wave’s winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

1:32.48

Winning time in the 200 freestyle relay for Thomas Dupont, Nico Clark, Griffin Trygg and Martin.

3:41.84

Winning time on the 400 freestyle relay for Max Scalise, Scotty Tuck, Trygg and Martin.

23.19

Time in the 50 freestyle for Dupont, who also took first place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.43.

5-0

Record of the Darien boys swimming and diving team, which has defeated Wilton, Danbury, Fairfield, New Canaan and Westhill/Stamford. The Wave faces some challenges coming up, as they take on Ridgefield today, Thursday, at the Barlow Mountain Pool, and will face Staples and Greenwich on consecutive days, Feb. 5 and 6.

