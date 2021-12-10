Wave by the numbers: For Darien football, revenge on rival and a trip to the final

We’ve reached the end game of the 2021 high school football season and Darien is one of eight teams still standing. This week’s Wave by the numbers takes a look at some of the key stats and facts around the football season and playoffs, with the state final set for Saturday.
24-10 Score of Darien’s victory over rival New Canaan in the CIAC Class LL football semifinals on Saturday at Dunning Field. The win advanced the Blue Wave to the state final, where they will face Fairfield Prep at 3 p.m., Saturday, in Trumbull.