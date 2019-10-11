Wave by the numbers: Fleet feet, court wins, and perfect records

Some great cross country performances, a volleyball winning streak, and perfect records in field hockey and football are on the slate for this week’s Wave by the numbers.

16:29 Time for Darien senior Cormac Brown, who won the three-mile boys cross country race on Oct, 2 at Greenwich Point. Brown won by two seconds over Alexander Bein of Greenwich, who was second in 16:31.

18:36 Time for Darien’s Mairead Clas, who finished second over three miles at last Wednesday’s cross country race. Clas, a sophomore, trailed only Greenwich’s Mari Noble, who won 18:02. New Canaan’s Sophie Curcio was third in 19:49.

3 Runners in the top 10 for the Darien girls. In addition to Clas, the Blue Wave had sophomore Julianne Teitler (20:43) finish eighth, and freshman Charlotte Moody (20:56) finish ninth.

10/15 Date of the annual FCIAC cross country championships in Waveny Park. The races will get underway at 2:15 p.m., and will feature boys and girls varsity, novice and freshman competitions.

5 Consecutive victories for the Darien volleyball team, which has improved to 6-3. The Wave topped Central 3-0, Stamford 3-0, and Ridgefield 3-1 last week. They started the season with three losses in four matches, with all three defeats coming by 3-2 scores.

11 Aces for Wave senior co-captain Elaina Cummiskey in the win over Stamford. She also had four kills and eight digs.

7-2 Score of Darien’s victory over Daniel Hand in field hockey on Saturday. Molly Hellman had three goals to lead the offense, while Evelyn Hidy added two scores. Molly McGuckin and Maddy Hult also scored, as the Wave improved to 9-0-0-0.

4-0 Record of the Darien football team after its 41-13 win over Trumbull on Friday night. The Wave will have a bye this weekend before returning to action for their homecoming game against Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech on Saturday, Oct. 19.

155-21 Margin of victory for the Blue Wave football team this season. Darien has surpassed 40 points in three of four games, and has allowed just three touchdowns.

6 Touchdowns in four games for Darien senior co-captain Will Kirby. Against Trumbull, he rushed for 146 yards and TDs of 1 and 17 yards, while also catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Peter Graham.

367 Passing yards for Graham, who was 22-of-39 on the night.

124 Receiving yards for wide receiver Michael Minicus, who caught four passes against Trumbull.

84 Yards on a touchdown pass from Graham to Minicus, who scored in the third quarter of Friday’s win over Trumbull. The strike was a season-long for Graham, who has hooked up with Minicus for six touchdowns in four games.

