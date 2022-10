Top rankings for Darien's volleyball and field hockey teams, and cross country readies for the postseason are on the stage for this week's Wave by the numbers.

1

Ranking of the Darien volleyball team in the Connecticut Coaches Poll for week five. The Blue Wave has won its first 10 matches, all by 3-0 scores.

10

Digs for both senior Jillian Roche and junior Ellie Moore, each of whom also had nine kills, in Monday’s victory over Staples. Darien won by 25-14, 25-21, 25-11 scores. Roche added five aces and Moore had three.

13

Kills for senior Leilani Gillespie, who led the Blue Wave. Gillespie also had four aces and six digs.

8

Consecutive losses for Darien vs. Greenwich, a team they face at 4:30, Wednesday, in Greenwich. The Cardinals won all three meetings last fall, including 3-1 wins in the FCIAC final and Class LL semis. Darien’s last win against Greenwich was a 3-0 shutout in the 2018 FCIAC quarterfinals.

6

Numbers of undefeated volleyball teams remaining in the state. Darien (10-0) is the lone unbeaten in Class LL. The others are Stratford (11-0) and Joel Barlow (10-0) in Class L, Seymour (12-0) and Whitney Tech (9-0) in Class M, and Griswold (10-0) in Class S.

10-0-0-0

Record of the Darien field hockey team, which is also ranked No. 1 in the state in the Connecticut Coaches Poll. The Blue Wave topped Wilton 4-1, St. Joseph 9-0, and Warde 10-0 last week. Wilton’s loss was its first of the season.

66-3

Goals scored and allowed for the Wave field hockey team. Darien has eight shutouts and the only goals allowed came in a 6-2 win over Guilford, and a 4-1 decision against Wilton.

5-0

Record of the Wilton football team, which will host Darien at 7, Friday. The Warriors defeated Tolland 49-7 last weekend, while Darien had its bye week. Last year’s meeting between the two teams was a wild one, with the Blue Wave pulling out a 56-36 victory.

10/19

Date of the FCIAC cross country championships in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The girls varsity 4K will begin at 2:50, with the boys varsity 5K to follow at 3:20.

10-4

Record of both Darien’s boys and girls cross country teams heading into the final dual meets of the season.

16:07

Time over three miles for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who finished third at a four-school meet at Greenwich Point on Oct. 3. Senior Nick Yoo was fourth in 16:31, followed by junior Pasquale Hoffman (15th, 17:37), Thomas Aponte (16th, 17:38), and Jason Rideout (19th, 17:57).

19:06

Time over three miles for Darien junior Cam Meyer, who was fourth in the girls race at Greenwich Point. Senior Avery Johnson was eighth in 19:56, followed by sophomore Alison Meyers (12th, 20:12), senior Ella Bates (32nd, 22:49), and junior Elizabeth Gonnella (35th, 23:07).

