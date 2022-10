Darien’s fall teams picked up several huge wins during the past week, and in this week’s Wave by the numbers, we take a look at a few of those performances.

3-0

Score of Darien’s win over defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Greenwich in a girls volleyball match last Wednesday. The Blue Wave won by scores of 25-14, 25-4 and 25-11.

2018

The last year in which Darien had beaten Greenwich, The Cardinals had won the last eight meetings, including 3-1 decisions in last year’s FCIAC final and Class LL semis.

35

Assists for junior setter Aubrey Moore to help lead the Darien offense. Senior co-captains Jillian Roche and Leilani Gillespie led in kills - Roche with 17 and Gillespie with 16.

12-0

Darien’s record coming into this week’s action. The Wave has not lost a set this season. They will host rival New Canaan (9-2) at 5:30, Wednesday, and play at Ridgefield (4-5) at 5:45, Friday.

106-78

Score of Darien’s win over Greenwich in girls swimming and diving last Wednesday. The Wave jumped in front when Meg Erickson, Miller Ward, Emily Kalvaitis and Natalia Ferranto won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.09, and held the lead the rest of the way.

1-2

Darien’s finish in diving, with sophomore Megan Hayes winning with a 225.30 score, and junior Annelise Enters taking second at 210.08. It’s the first time in more than 20 years that the Wave has taken the top two sports in a meet against the Cardinals.

3:44.35

Winning time for Darien’s 400 freestyle relay to close out the victory against Greenwich. That team included Lily Bradbury, Lily Voight, Erickson, and Ward.

18-15

Score of the Darien football team’s victory in Wilton on Friday. The Warriors had taken a 15-12 with 1:17 remaining, but the Blue Wave responded as Jake Wilson scored on a game-winning one-yard run with eight seconds on the clock.

153

Receiving yards for Trevor Herget. The senior had eight catches, scored TDs of five and 29 yards, and had three straight catches for 76 yards on Darien’s game-winning 78-yard drive in the final minute.

3-2

Darien football’s record after the win against Wilton, a mark which places the Wave eighth in the Class L rankings. Darien plays at Ludlowe (3-2) at 7, Friday, before hosting Greenwich (4-1) on homecoming at 2, Saturday, Oct. 29.

13-0-0-0

Record of the Darien field hockey team, which leads the FCIAC and Class L standings. The Wave blanked rival New Canaan 3-0 last Thursday, with Kate Bock scoring twice and dishing out one assist, and Ashley Stockdale scoring once.

2

Shutout wins over New Canaan for the Blue Wave soccer teams. Darien’s girls team took a 2-0 decision last Wednesday and is 4-5-3, while the boys team won 4-0 on Thursday and is 8-4-1.

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports