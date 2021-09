An opening-day football romp, perfect volleyball, and golf gets even are a few of the highlights in this week’s Wave by the numbers.

1

Victory for Darien’s new football coach Mike Forget after the Blue Wave pounded Warde 41-8 in the season opener Saturday at DHS. Forget was Darien’s defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2019, and was named the Wave’s head coach after Rob Trifone stepped down following the 2019 season.

3

Touchdown passes for senior quarterback Miles Drake. Drake connected with Matt Minicus for 33 yards, Jake Wilson for 30 yards, and Liam McBride for 18 yards in those scores.

104

Rushing yards on 11 carries for running back Tighe Cummiskey. Cummiskey scored Darien’s second touchdown on a seven-yard run.

27

Points in the second quarter for Blue Wave football. Leading 7-0 after one quarter, Darien’s Cummiskey scored on the first play of the second frame, and the Wave went on to find the end zone three more times before halftime.

3-0

Start for the Darien volleyball team, with all three wins coming via shutouts. The Wave topped Brookfield and Woodstock Academy last week, and upended Newtown 25-13, 15-11, 25-23 on Monday. Darien also won the CIAC’s Early Season Tournament championship on Saturday.

24

Assists for sophomore setter Ellie Moore. Moore also delivered five aces. Junior tri-captain Leilani Gillespie led the Wave in kills with 13.

38

Score for both Peter McLean and Preston Hidy, who shared medalist honors in the Wave’s 157-205 win over Trumbull in boys golf Monday at Wee Burn Country Club. Darien evened its mark at 1-1. Brett Richards added a 39, with Preston Yao at 42, and Harrison Bell at 44.

12-1

Combined score of the Darien girls soccer team’s first two wins. The Wave, which was 11-1 last year, defeated Norwalk 8-1 in the opener last Thursday, and shut out Westhill 4-0 on Monday.

14-0

Combined score of the Wave field hockey team’s first two victories, and both games were against perennial FCIAC playoff contenders. Darien opened with a 5-0 shutout of Wilton last Friday, and followed that with a 9-0 win against Norwalk on Monday. The Wave hosts Ridgefield at 7 p.m., Friday.

9/22

Date of a huge field hockey showdown as Staples visits Darien at 4 p.m. next Wednesday. The two teams met in the last two FCIAC finals. Staples won in 2018, and the Wreckers and Blue Wave played to a scoreless tie and were declared co-champs in 2019.

4

Straight state championships for Staples field hockey. The Wave and Wreckers have clashed in three of the last four Class L finals, and were co-champs in 2016. Staples topped Darien 1-0 in 2017, and 4-2 in 2019.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports