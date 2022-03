There’s plenty of ice hockey in this week’s Wave by the numbers, as the Darien girls team squared off against New Canaan in a triple-overtime thriller for the CHSGHA state championship, and the Darien boys have won two straight to reach the CIAC Div. I semifinals.

4-3

Score of Darien’s loss to New Canaan during a triple-overtime thriller in the CHSGHA girls ice hockey state championship game on March 9 at the Darien Ice House.

89:27

Time elapsed in the game when New Canaan senior Kaleigh Harden scored the winning goal. Harden had two goals in the final and was named the tournament MVP.

18

Seconds between goals by Harden and Jade Lowe, when New Canaan turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead with 2:03 remaining.

1:01

Time remaining when Darien junior Kelsey Brown scored to re-tie the game at 3-3 and send the game into overtime. The rivals were scoreless for the next 45 minutes and 28 seconds before Harden scored her game-winner.

90

Combined saves for goalies Claire Haupt of Darien and Nikki Ferraro of New Canaan. Haupt, a senior co-captain, made 50 saves including 19 in overtime, while Ferraro,a freshman, made 40 saves, including 24 in overtime, and

12

Combined state championships for New Canaan and Darien. The Rams have eight titles and have appeared in 10 finals, while the Blue Wave has won four times, including three straight from 2016 to 2018, and has appeared in seven finals.

16-5-2

Final record of the Darien girls ice hockey team for the 2021-22 season. The Wave was knocked out of the FCIAC tournament in the semifinals, but roared back to beat Conard/Hall 6-2 and the Avon Co-op 5-1 in the state tournament.

2-1

Score of the Darien boys ice hockey team’s victory over Northwest Catholic in the CIAC Div. I quarterfinals at Bennett Rink on Saturday.

42

Minutes during which goalie Chris Schofield and the Blue Wave defense blanked Northwest Catholic to close out the quarterfinal game. The Lions’ Jack Gunsalus scored during a power play for a 1-0 lead 2:59 into the game, but Darien took the lead early in the second en route to the win.

2:03

Time elapsed in the second period when sophomore Charlie Schwind scored to put Darien ahead 2-1. Junior Graf Ely and sophomore Elliott Lancaster assisted on the play.

5-1

Combined score of Darien’s first two tournament games. The Blue Wave shut out Greenwich 3-0 in the opening round last Tuesday before edging Northwest Catholic in the quarters.

13-8-1

Darien’s record heading into the semifinals. The sixth-seeded Wave will face No. 2 Xavier at 6:30, Wednesday, at Bennett Rink in West Haven. Xavier defeated Hamden 9-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports