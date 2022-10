Fleet feet, a rivalry victory in the pool, and a postseason look are in the spotlight for this week’s Wave by the numbers.

14:54

Time for Darien’s Cam Meyer in the 4,000-meter FCIAC girls cross country championship race last Wednesday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The junior finished fifth and was one of only five runners to break 15 minutes in the race. She earned All-FCIAC first team honors.

16:06

Time for both senior Avery Johnson and sophomore Alison Meyers, who finished 23rd and 24th respectively, in FCIAC girls XC championship. They earned spots on the All-FCIAC second team.

196

Points scored by the Blue Wave’s girls cross country team, which finished sixth in the FCIAC.

16:36

Time over 5,000 meters for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who finished 22nd at the FCIAC boys cross country championship. Skelton and senior Nick Yoo, who was 26th at 16:50, earned All-conference second team honors.

206

Points scored by the Blue Wave’s boys cross country team, which finished seventh in the FCIAC.

98-83

Score of the Darien girls swimming and diving team’s victory over rival New Canaan last Wednesday at the New Canaan YMCA. The Blue Wave had the fastest time in 10 of the 12 events.

24.16

Time for Darien’s Natalia Ferranto while winning the 50 freestyle versus New Canaan. The senior also won the 100 freestyle in 55.16 seconds.

1:51.47

Winning time for the Wave’s 200 medley relay team, which featured Meg Erickson, Kalvaitis, Miller Ward, and Ferranto. Darien also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Jalakas, Lily Bradbury, Voight and Ferranto finishing in 1:43.46.

189

Yards from scrimmage for Darien football captain Jake Wilson during a 35-25 victory over Ludlowe in Fairfield last Friday. Wilson rushed 24 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and also scored on a 21-yard reception.

79

Receiving yards for Brady Pokorny, who caught five passes and scored a touchdown. Isaac McMullin had five catches for 40 yards, and Trevor Herget had two catches for 39 yards.

5-1

Record of Darien’s next opponent, Greenwich, which is coming off a 37-24 win over Trumbull last Thursday. The Cardinals have won three straight since their only loss, a 29-28 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Southington on Sept. 24.

10-4-1

Record of the Darien boys soccer team, which opens the postseason with an FCIAC quarterfinal home game against Ludlowe at 4, Thursday. The Wave is the No. 3 seed for the tournament, and Ludlowe is No. 6.

14-0-0-0

FCIAC record of the Darien field hockey team, which has nailed down the top seed for the conference tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games on Friday. The tournament field and quarterfinal matchups will be set following Wednesday’s games.

