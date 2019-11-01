Wave by the numbers: Darien-Greenwich football showdown ends one long streak while extending another

The Darien football team rolled into Greenwich’s Cardinal Stadium for a matchup of unbeaten teams on Saturday, and rolled out with its biggest win of the season. This week’s Wave by the numbers takes a look at some of the stats from that game, as well as how the result affected some long streaks.

27-21 Score of the Blue Wave football team’s victory over Greenwich. Darien led 21-0 and Greenwich rallied to tie it in the second half before the Wave took the lead for good on a fourth-quarter touchdown

4 Seconds remaining when Greenwich quarterback James Rinello spiked the ball on fourth-and-one, ending the game on a turnover on downs. Rinello had just completed an eight-yard pass to Mason Muir on third down, but the Cards were one yard short of a first down.

6-0 Darien’s record following the win against Greenwich. Four teams in Class LL remain undefeated, as Darien, Newtown and Simsbury are all 6-0, and Naugatuck is 5-0.

5-1 Greenwich’s record following the loss. The Cardinals dropped to eighth in Class LL, which leaves them inside the playoff bubble with four games to play.

18 Game winning streak broken for Greenwich. The Cards, who won their first five games this fall after going 13-0 last year, hadn’t lost since the 2017 Class LL final, when they fell to Darien at a snow-covered Boyle Stadium in Stamford.

8 Consecutive wins for Darien against Greenwich. The Blue Wave beat the Cards during the regular season in 2008 and from 2013 through 2016, and in the state playoffs in 2016 and 2017. Greenwich’s last win over Darien came during the 2007 regular season.

3 and 4 Respective rankings for Darien and Greenwich, who flip-flopped in this week’s GameTImeCT Top 10 poll following Saturday’s game.

19 Yards on a touchdown pass from quarterback Peter Graham to receiver Jackson Peters, which gave Darien the lead for good with 7:25 to play in the game.

72 Receiving yards on five catches for Peters, who scored twice and also had an interception.

9 Sacks for the Blue Wave, with senior co-captain Will Bothwell posting three to go along with 10 tackles. Sophomore David Evanchick and James Morrissey each had two, and senior co-captain Sam Wilson had one.

290 Passing yards for Greenwich’s Rinello, who completed 23-of-32 passes and had two touchdowns with one interception.

233 Passing yards for Darien’s Graham, who fired three touchdown passes — two to Peters and one to Ryan Mulliken.

71 Rushing yards on 12 carries for Wave senior co-captain Will Kirby. Kirby rushed for one touchdown on a 3-yard carry to give Darien a 21-0 in the second quarter.

