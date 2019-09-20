Wave by the numbers: A milestone, fleet feet, and gridiron domination

A milestone win, a pair of victorious runners, and a big opening night for the Darien football team highlight this week’s Wave by the numbers as we roll through the second week of the season.

300 Victories for Darien field hockey head coach Mo Minicus. She reached the milestone with a 2-0 shutout of the Ridgefield Tigers last Thursday in Ridgefield. Minicus has led the Blue Wave to eight state championships and nine FCIAC titles in 20 years, and they are the two-time defending conference champs.

2-1 Record of both the Darien boys and girls cross country teams after the season-opening meet in Trumbull last Tuesday. The girls defeated Brien McMahon 19-44 and Trinity 15-50, while losing to Trumbull 23-36, while the boys beat McMahon 15-50 and lost to Trumbull 23-34. The Trinity boys finished just three runners, so there was no score for that match-up.

18:22.87 Winning time for Darien sophomore Mairead Clas in the girls 4,000-meter race. Clas was well ahead of the rest of the field, as Trumbull’s Kali Holden finished second in 20:03.39. Clas was an All-FCIAC first team runner as a freshman, when she finished sixth at the conference championship race in New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

15:50.59 Winning time for Darien senior Cormac Brown in the boys 5,000-meter race. Brown won by just over five seconds, with Trumbull’s Cyrus Asgari second in 15:55.98. Brown is the Wave’s top returning runner and is a team co-captain this fall.

42-0 Score of the Darien football team’s opening night victory over the Ludlowe Falcons last Friday at DHS. The Wave led 14-0 after one quarter before scoring 22 points in the second quarter to take a 36-0 halftime lead.

Darien senior co-captain Will Kirby (21) leads the Blue Wave on to the football field for their season opener against Ludlowe at Darien High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

2 Interceptions for senior co-captain and veteran linebacker Sam Wilson. Wilson had his first interception on Ludlowe’s second play from scrimmage, and had a pick six in the second quarter, intercepting a pass near midfield and returning it 46 yards for a touchdown.

204 Passing yards for senior Peter Graham in his first game as the Blue Wave’s starting quarterback. He completed 13-of-21 attempts, connected with Sean Gifford on a 12-yard TD pass, and rushed once for 26 yards to set up Darien’s first touchdown.

87-14 Combined score of the Darien football team’s last two meetings with Southington in the Class LL semifinals. The Wave won 49-7 in 2015 and 38-7 in 2016 during their run of three consecutive state championships. Darien hosts Southington in a Scheduling Alliance game at 7 p.m., Friday., Sept. 20.

3-2 Score of the Darien volleyball team’s loss to Newtown in the season-opener last Friday in Newtown. The Wave led 2-1 but the Nighthawks took the last two set for an 18-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10 win. Darien and Newtown, which plays in the SWC, have developed a rivalry in recent seasons, and met three times last year. Newtown won both regular-season contests 3-2 and 3-1, but Darien took a 3-2 decision in the Class LL second round.

