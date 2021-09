It’s the game of the week, a battle of elite football programs, and a rematch of the 2019 Class LL final. It’s Newtown vs. Darien and this week’s Wave by the numbers take a look at some key stats leading into the Friday night showdown.

1 and 3

Rankings of the Darien and Newtown football teams, respectively, in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. The Blue Wave hosts the Nighthawks Friday at 7 p.m. and both teams come in at 2-0.

651

Days since Newtown and Darien clashed in the 2019 CIAC Class LL final. The Nighthawks won that dramatic game 13-7, when quarterback Jack Street threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver Riley Ward as time expired.

88-8

Combined score of the Wave’s first two games this season. Darien defeated Warde 41-8 in week one at home, and blanked Central 47-0 last Friday in Bridgeport.

179

Rushing yards on just 15 carries for senior RB Tighe Cummiskey, who has scored three touchdowns.

76-24

Combined score of Newtown’s first two games. The Nighthawks opened with a 42-17 home win over Pomperaug, and then topped New Milford 34-7 on the road last Friday.

6

Touchdowns, passing or rushing, for Newtown junior quarterback Dylan Magazu. Magazu has rushed 17 times for a team-high 194 yards and four TDs, and is 20-of-32 passing with two TDs.

0-4

Darien’s record against Newtown since 2005. The Nighthawks beat the Wave during the 2005 and 2006 regular seasons, before falling 25-15 in the 2018 Class LL quarterfinals.

5-1

Record of the Darien boys golf team, which swept Staples and Warde Monday at Wee Burn Country Club. Preston Yao led the Wave with a 1-over par 37, with Brett Richards, Porter Barnett and Peter McLean adding 41s. Preston Hidy shot a 43.

17:00.50

Darien senior Julianne Teitler’s time over 4,400 meters during the Blue Wave’s season-opening girls cross country meet last Tuesday at Staples High in Westport. Teitler finished second overall, with Danbury’s Stephanie Quieroz taking first in 16:42.00. Staples’ Josie Dolan was third in 17:52.40.

17:12.10

Time over 5,000 meters for Wave freshman Gabriel Raz Guzman, who led the boys cross country team in their opening race at Staples. He finished fourth overall, just ahead of Darien junior Nick Yoo, who was fifth in 17:15.10. Darien was 1-2 at the meet.

398

Career coaching victories for Darien field hockey’s Mo Minicus, who’s career spans 30 years with time at Tufts, Bowdoin College, Rye County Day (NY) and Darien. She has 330 wins in 22 seasons with the Blue Wave, which is 3-0 to start this season. The Wave will host Staples in a rematch of the 2019 FCIAC and Class L finals at 4 p.m., Wednesday.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports