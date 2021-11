A double overtime thriller for the field hockey championship, volleyball finalists and state soccer playoffs hit the pitch in this week’s Wave by the numbers

4

Consecutive FCIAC championships for the Darien field hockey team, which defeated New Canaan 1-0 in double overtime in the 2021 final last Thursday. The Blue Wave defeated Wilton in 2017 and Staples in 2018, before sharing the title with the Wreckers following a scoreless tie in 2019.

70:35

Game time elapsed when Blake Wilks scored off a pass from Molly McGuckin for the only goal of the FCIAC field hockey final. The play came during the first minute of the second 7-on-7 frame.

14

FCIAC championships in program history for Darien. Ten of those titles have come since 2007.

18-1-0-0

Record of both Darien and New Canaan heading into the CIAC Class L tournament. The Rams are the No. 1 seed, with the Wave at No. 2.

3-1

Score of the Blue Wave’s loss to Greenwich in the FCIAC volleyball championship match on Saturday. The Cardinals won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-21, before Darien won the third 25-15. The score was 22-22 in the fourth set but Greenwich won the last three points for a 25-22 victory and the title.

19-2

Record of the Darien volleyball team, which is the No. 3 seed in the Class LL tournament. The Wave will host No. 14 Ridgefield (14-6) in the second round on Thursday. The Wave blanked the Tigers 3-0 during the regular season.

6

Number of Class LL second round matches out of eight that will feature at least one FCIAC volleyball team.

54.88

Miller Ward’s first-place time in the 100-yard butterfly during Saturday’s FCIAC swim finals in Greenwich. She edged Trumbull’s Lauren Walsh (55.21) for the top spot. Ward was also second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.80, while helping Darien take third place as a team.

3-2

Score of Darien’s overtime victory against Southington in the opening round of the Class LL girls soccer tournament on Monday. No. 25 Darien (7-8-1) will play at No. 9 Staples (13-2-4) in the second round on Wednesday.

8

Seed of the Blue Wave’s boys soccer team, which begins play in the Class LL playoffs on Tuesday. Darien is 9-2-5 and is hosting No. 25 New Britain in the first round.

49-21

Score of the Darien football team’s victory over Norwalk on Friday night. The win kept the Blue Wave unbeaten at 8-0, and they also hold the No. 1 spot in both the Class LL rankings and the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

5:41

Span of time in the third quarter during which Darien scored 22 points. The outburst turned a 21-20 halftime deficit into a 42-21 lead.

16

Days until the annual Turkey Bowl showdown with New Canaan on Thanksgiving. The Rams are 7-1 and ranked third in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports