The annual Turkey Bowl football game was a defensive struggle this year, and this week’s Wave by the numbers takes a look at some of the key stats from the Thanksgiving day game, as well as Darien’s upcoming renmatch with rival New Canaan.

12-7 Score of New Canaan’s victory over Darien in the Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving at Dunning Field. The Rams now have a 54-38-2 advantage all-time in the rivalry, including 17-9-1 since the game was moved to the holiday in 1994.

4 Consecutive Turkey Bowl wins for New Canaan. The Rams won 27-0 in 2017, 17-14 in 2018 and 20-0 in 2019. Darien’s last win came in 2016, when they took a 37-34 overtime game for its fifth straight Thanksgiving victory at the time.

8 Consecutive years in which Darien has qualified for the state playoffs. In the previous seven trips, the Blue Wave reached the final six times, winning three straight championships from 2015 to 2017.

10-1 Records of both New Canaan and Darien after each team won its CIAC Class LL quarterfinal game on Tuesday. The rivals will meet again in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, at Dunning Field.

46-19 Score of the Blue Wave’s victory over Hamden in the Class LL quarterfinals. Darien led 19-0 after one quarter and 32-7 at halftime en route to the win.

40.8 Points per game averaged by the Darien offense in 11 games. The Wave has scored at least 27 points in every game outside of the Turkey Bowl.

96 Yards from scrimmage for Darien senior Jeremiah Stafford in the Turkey Bowl. Stafford had seven rushes for 50 yards, and caught five passes for another 46 yards. He added a pair of touchdown runs in the Wave’s win over Hamden on Tuesday.

28 Touchdown passes for Wave QB Miles Drake. The senior co-captain has passed for over 1,700 yards and has just five interceptions. Drake had four TD passes against Hamden.

3 Touchdowns scored by Tighe Cummiskey in Darien’s state quarterfinal victory. He scored the game’s first two TDs on passes of 14 and 15 yards from Drake in trhe first quarter, and added a 30-yard run in the second quarter.

41 Yards on a touchdown reception for Jaylen Lesperance, who scored Darien’s lone touchdown in the Turkey Bowl. Lesperance finished with three catches for 52 yards.

173 Yards for New Canaan, as Darien’s defense limited the Rams’ offense. New Canaan scored one touchdown, with its other points coming on a field goal and a safety. The Wave had 204 yards of offense.

