Darien has put a wrap on 2021, and this week’s Wave by the numbers takes a look back at some of the championship hardware which has been added to the Blue Wave’s trophy case during the past 12 months.

10 Championships for the Darien athletic program in 2021. That includes FCIAC titles for the boys lacrosse, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys volleyball and field hockey teams, and state crowns for the girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys volleyball, girls swimming and diving, and football teams.

15-3 Score of Darien’s win over Staples in the FCIAC boys lacrosse final in May. Matt Minicus led the scoring with three goals and five assists, while Connor O’Malley and Christian Alliegro had hat tricks.

0 Goals allowed by Darien in the second half of the FCIAC boys lacrosse final. The Wave held a 6-3 lead at halftime before outscoring the Wreckers 9-0 in the final two quarters.

18 FCIAC boys lacrosse championships in 29 years for the Wave. Darien won five straight from 2014-18 before finishing as the runner-up in 2019.

14-6 Score of the Darien girls lacrosse team’s victory over Ludlowe in the Class L final in June. Chloe Humphrey led the Wave attack with five goals and Molly McGuckin had a hat trick and one assist.

30-1 Darien’s record in state tournament games since 2013. The Wave has won seven state championships in the last eight seasons.

11 Consecutive victories in state finals for the Blue Wave. That streak started in 2007, when Darien defeated Wilton 17-11 in the Div. I final. Since then, the Wave has reached the title game in 11 of 14 seasons and come home with the crown each time.

2 Championships for the Darien boys tennis team, which defeated Staples 4-0 for the FCIAC title, and then went 3-0 in the CIAC Class L tournament to win a state crown.

4-2 Score of Darien’s win over Wilton in the Class L boys tennis final. The Wave has won two straight state championships, and has been either the champion or runner-up four times in the last six tournaments.

4-0 The Blue Wave’s record on the FCIAC girls tennis tournament. Darien, the No. 1 seed, topped Staples 4-2 in the final after beating Bridgeport Central and Ridgefield, both 7-0, in the first two rounds and Westhill 5-2 in the semifinals.

3 FCIAC titles in five seasons for the Darien girls tennis team. The Wave won back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, and was the runner-up in 2018.

23-0 Record of the Darien boys volleyball team, which captured FCIAC and CIAC Class L championships during a perfect 20121 season. The Blue Wave dropped just four sets in 23 matches, and had three straight shutouts while winning the FCIAC crown.

3-1 Score of Darien’s victory over Enfield in the CIAC Class L boys volleyball final. The Wave dropped the first set but came back to win 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16. Trevor Herget led the attack with 28 kills and seven digs, Luke Bradbury had 11 kills and seven digs, setter Zarek Swetye had 44 assists, and Isaac McMullin had seven digs.

1-0 Score of Darien’s double overtime victory against New Canaan in the FCIAC field hockey final in October. The conference championship was the fourth straight for the Blue Wave.

70:35 Time elapsed when Blake Wilks scored off a pass from Molly McGuckin during a 2-on-1 breakaway for the only goal of the FCIAC field hockey final.

807 Points scored by Darien while winning the CIAC Class L girls swimming and diving championship at SCSU in November. The Wave ran away with the title, as Cheshire was a distant second with 550 points.

8 State titles in the past 10 seasons for the Darien girls swimming and diving team.

42-7 Score of the Darien football team’s victory over Fairfield Prep in the Class LL football final on Dec. 11. The Wave led 14-0 at halftime before blowing the game open with a 21-0 in the third quarter.

4 State football championships in six seasons for the Blue Wave. Darien won three straight titles from 2015 to 2017 before winning this year.

5 Darien football players named to the 2021 Walter Camp All-Connecticut High School Football Teams. DL David Evanchick and RB Tighe Cummiskey are on the first team, and DB Christian Alliegro, DL Cole Murphy and KR Matt Minicus are on the second team. In addition, head coach Mike Forget is one of three finalists for Coach of the Year honors, and Darien will receive the Joseph W. Kelly Award as the top-ranked team in the Connecticut polls.

