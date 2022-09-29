Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star's absence WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Sep. 29, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) after a short gain during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 CORRECTS BROWNS PLAYER TO KAREEM HUNT, INSTEAD OF NICK CHUBB - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs between Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) and Devin Bush (55) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The solution for much of what is ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is right there hiding in plain sight on the practice field most days, simultaneously close at hand and tantalizingly out of reach.
T.J. Watt's legs are fine. The status of his left pectoral muscle, however, remains a mystery.