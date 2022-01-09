Washington beats Giants on Gibson TD run, McCain's 2 INTs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington to a 22-7 victory over New York on Sunday in what might have been Dave Gettleman's final game as the Giants' general manager.

Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions 30 yards for a touchdown, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals as Washington (7-10) finished a season in which it went from division winners a year ago to an also-ran.

Third-stringer Jake Fromm threw a 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Darius Slayton as the Giants (4-13) finished a miserable second season under Joe Judge with a six-game losing streak.

Gettleman's four-year tenure as GM is likely over after a fourth-straight double-digit losing season. This one was marked by injuries, including one that sidelined quarterback Daniel Jones the last six weeks.

Judge's status depends on what co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch want. He has a group that plays hard, but just doesn't have enough talent — particularly on the offensive line.

Washington never trailed as Slye kicked field goals of 23 and 43 yards in the first half for a 6-0 lead. McCain's interception of Fromm's pass and jaunt into the end zone in the third quarter made it 12-0. Washington failed on a 2-point try.

Fromm's first NFL TD pass got New York within 12-7 early in the fourth quarter, but Washington came right back behind its running game (226 yards). Gibson highlighted his day with an 18-yard romp up the middle for his touchdown.

Slye added his final field goal after Fromm fumbled attempting to pass.

A year after winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record, Washington's biggest issues in the offseason will be deciding to draft a quarterback or stick with Taylor Heinicke (9 of 18 for 120 yards) and to hope defensive lineman Chase Young recovers from his ACL injury.

The Giants, who last made the playoffs in 2016, have a lot of changes coming.

INEPT O

The Giants' offense was so inept, the biggest cheers the unit got were when referee Adrian Hill announced backup tackle Korey Cunningham was reporting as eligible. It happened about a dozen times, and Hill announced it two or three times — which each time got the fans going. New York finished with 177 yards in total offense.

NO SAFETY THIS WEEK

With their offense doing nothing for the second straight week, Judge had no intention of giving up a safety for the second straight week. The Bears got one last week, tackling Devontae Booker on a handoff near the goal line.

Faced with a second-and-11 from their own 2 in the second quarter, Judge had Fromm run consecutive quarterback sneaks, the last on third-and-9 from the 4. It gave Riley Dixon room to punt and avoided another safety.

INJURIES

Washington: S Kamren Curl left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Giants: RG Will Hernandez aggravated an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Washington: Finally gets a new nickname on Feb. 2.

Giants: Face changes after a fifth straight losing season. They have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL