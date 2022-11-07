Washington St. 93, Loyola Marymount 41

Mark 2-9 0-0 5, Clark 3-12 2-4 8, Gordon 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 5-14 2-2 12, Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 5, Oliver 1-4 0-2 2, Samuel 0-3 0-0 0, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Yancy 1-1 0-0 2, Allmond 3-10 0-0 7, Totals 17-64 4-8 41
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball