Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61

Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Morgan 3-6 4-5 10, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Dawson 2-6 1-3 7, Harrell 5-9 6-9 17, Drinnon 0-4 0-0 0, Sykes 5-6 0-0 10, Love 4-7 0-4 8, Coleman 2-3 0-3 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-26 61.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1