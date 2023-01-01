Washington St. 81, Southern Cal 71

Morgan 5-11 0-1 10, Ellis 5-11 2-2 12, Johnson 3-5 6-7 13, Peterson 7-16 0-0 16, White 4-10 1-2 9, Dixon-Waters 3-7 1-2 7, Wright 0-1 2-2 2, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 12-16 71.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies