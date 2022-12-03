Washington St. 77, Montana 57

Burton-Oliver 5-7 1-2 13, Gfeller 6-11 0-0 17, Fatkin 2-6 1-2 5, Huard 0-0 0-0 0, Marxen 2-11 0-0 5, Bartsch 0-1 0-0 0, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Konig 2-6 2-2 6, Stump 4-7 0-0 9, Tsineke 1-2 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 4-6 57
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute