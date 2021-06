Phillies second. Brad Miller walks. Alec Bohm singles to shortstop. Brad Miller to second. Travis Jankowski homers to right field. Alec Bohm scores. Brad Miller scores. Ronald Torreyes grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Josh Bell. Vince Velasquez strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera flies out to center field to Victor Robles.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Nationals 0.

Phillies third. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Bell to Erick Fedde. Brad Miller walks. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Nationals 0.

Phillies fourth. Travis Jankowski doubles to right field. Ronald Torreyes flies out to right field to Juan Soto. Travis Jankowski to third. Vince Velasquez singles to left field. Travis Jankowski scores. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shallow infield, Erick Fedde to Josh Bell. Vince Velasquez to second. Rhys Hoskins singles to third base. Vince Velasquez to third. Bryce Harper grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Harrison to Josh Bell.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 5, Nationals 0.

Nationals fifth. Josh Harrison walks. Alex Avila walks. Josh Harrison to second. Starlin Castro doubles to deep left field. Alex Avila to third. Josh Harrison scores. Victor Robles singles to shallow center field. Starlin Castro to third. Alex Avila scores. Gerardo Parra pinch-hitting for Erick Fedde. Gerardo Parra strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber homers to left field. Victor Robles scores. Starlin Castro scores. Trea Turner singles to shortstop. Juan Soto flies out to left field to Travis Jankowski. Josh Bell walks. Trea Turner to second. Josh Harrison reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Bell out at second.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 5, Phillies 5.

Phillies fifth. J.T. Realmuto flies out to shallow right field to Josh Harrison. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Travis Jankowski singles to shallow center field. Alec Bohm to third. Ronald Torreyes walks. Andrew McCutchen pinch-hitting for Archie Bradley. Andrew McCutchen homers to left field. Ronald Torreyes scores. Travis Jankowski scores. Alec Bohm scores. Odubel Herrera hit by pitch. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Josh Bell.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 9, Nationals 5.

Nationals sixth. Alex Avila called out on strikes. Starlin Castro walks. Victor Robles walks. Starlin Castro to second. Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hitting for Wander Suero. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber walks. Trea Turner singles to right center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Victor Robles scores. Starlin Castro scores. Juan Soto walks. Trea Turner to second. Kyle Schwarber to third. Josh Bell homers to center field. Juan Soto scores. Trea Turner scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Josh Harrison lines out to deep center field to Odubel Herrera.

6 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 11, Phillies 9.

Phillies seventh. Alec Bohm doubles to right field. Travis Jankowski strikes out swinging. Ronald Torreyes singles to shallow center field. Alec Bohm to third. Luke Williams pinch-hitting for David Hale. Luke Williams singles to right field. Ronald Torreyes to second. Alec Bohm scores. Odubel Herrera lines out to center field to Victor Robles. Rhys Hoskins reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Ronald Torreyes out at third.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 11, Phillies 10.

Phillies eighth. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Bryce Harper to third. Brad Miller called out on strikes. Alec Bohm singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryce Harper scores. Travis Jankowski walks. Alec Bohm to second. J.T. Realmuto to third. Ronald Torreyes singles to shallow left field. Travis Jankowski to second. Alec Bohm to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Matt Vierling pinch-hitting for Jose Alvarado. Matt Vierling called out on strikes. Odubel Herrera grounds out to third base to Starlin Castro.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 12, Nationals 11.

Nationals ninth. Josh Bell singles to right field. Josh Harrison singles to right field. Josh Bell to second. Alex Avila out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Hector Neris to Rhys Hoskins. Josh Harrison to second. Josh Bell to third. Starlin Castro singles to center field. Josh Harrison scores. Josh Bell scores. Victor Robles grounds out to third base. Starlin Castro out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 13, Phillies 12.