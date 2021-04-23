Washington Capitals Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2021 Washington Capitals POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 47 14 33 47 -1 14 5 0 0 80 .175 D 74 John Carlson 47 10 32 42 -7 10 3 0 1 115 .087 F 8 Alex Ovechkin 43 24 18 42 -7 12 9 0 6 178 .135 F 77 T.J. Oshie 46 16 21 37 -3 18 10 0 1 89 .180 F 43 Tom Wilson 38 11 17 28 -1 49 4 1 4 67 .164 F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 37 8 17 25 5 14 1 0 4 72 .111 F 15 Jakub Vrana 39 11 14 25 9 8 0 0 4 68 .162 D 2 Justin Schultz 42 3 20 23 12 8 0 0 1 60 .050 F 20 Lars Eller 35 7 14 21 -1 14 0 0 2 50 .140 F 73 Conor Sheary 44 12 8 20 -2 14 1 0 0 66 .182 D 4 Brenden Dillon 47 2 13 15 10 40 0 0 0 41 .049 D 9 Dmitry Orlov 42 7 8 15 9 16 0 0 2 64 .109 F 21 Garnet Hathaway 47 4 10 14 6 59 0 0 0 45 .089 F 10 Daniel Sprong 34 7 7 14 6 6 0 0 0 53 .132 F 62 Carl Hagelin 47 5 8 13 4 12 0 1 0 67 .075 D 3 Nick Jensen 44 2 10 12 8 14 0 0 0 46 .043 F 26 Nic Dowd 47 8 2 10 1 24 0 0 2 52 .154 D 33 Zdeno Chara 46 2 7 9 8 27 0 0 0 55 .036 F 24 Richard Panik 36 3 6 9 -9 16 1 0 0 40 .075 F 39 Anthony Mantha 5 4 1 5 -1 0 1 0 0 11 .364 F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 5 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 28 Daniel Carr 4 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk 12 1 0 1 -4 0 0 0 0 8 .125 F 16 Philippe Maillet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Connor McMichael 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 64 Brian Pinho 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 17 Michael Raffl 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 7 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 47 161 270 431 37 389 35 2 27 1346 .120 OPPONENT TOTALS 47 139 225 364 -57 367 23 7 15 1379 .101 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Vitek Vanecek 31 1756 2.77 17 9 3 1 81 878 0.908 0 0 0 30 Ilya Samsonov 17 972 2.65 12 3 1 2 43 449 0.904 0 1 0 31 Craig Anderson 3 107 2.8 1 1 0 0 5 42 0.881 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 47 2854 2.74 30 13 4 3 129 1369 .899 161 270 389 OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2854 3.28 17 24 6 2 154 1339 .880 139 225 367 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...