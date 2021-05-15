Washington-Arizona Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner homers to left field. Josh Harrison flies out to deep left center field to Daulton Varsho. Juan Soto walks. Kyle Schwarber singles to shallow right field. Juan Soto to second. Starlin Castro walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Juan Soto to third. Josh Bell doubles to right field. Starlin Castro to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Juan Soto scores. Yan Gomes doubles to deep left center field. Josh Bell scores. Starlin Castro scores. Max Scherzer grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Young to Josh VanMeter. Yan Gomes to third. Victor Robles doubles to deep left field. Yan Gomes scores. Trea Turner grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Josh VanMeter.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Nationals second. Josh Harrison flies out to deep left field to David Peralta. Juan Soto grounds out to shortstop, Eduardo Escobar to Josh VanMeter. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Starlin Castro reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Andrew Young. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield, Riley Smith to Josh VanMeter.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 0.

Nationals third. Yan Gomes triples to deep center field. Max Scherzer grounds out to shallow infield, Riley Smith to Josh VanMeter. Victor Robles doubles to deep right center field. Yan Gomes scores. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Josh VanMeter. Josh Harrison flies out to deep right field to Pavin Smith.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Diamondbacks 0.

Nationals fifth. Josh Bell walks. Yan Gomes singles to deep right field. Josh Bell to third. Max Scherzer out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Josh VanMeter. Yan Gomes to second. Victor Robles hit by pitch. Trea Turner doubles. Victor Robles to third. Yan Gomes scores. Josh Bell scores. Josh Harrison singles to left field. Trea Turner to third. Andrew Stevenson scores. Juan Soto lines out to left field to David Peralta. Kyle Schwarber walks. Josh Harrison to second. Starlin Castro flies out to right center field to Pavin Smith.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 11, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. Pavin Smith doubles to deep left field. Josh Rojas grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Josh Bell. Pavin Smith to third. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Harrison to Josh Bell. Pavin Smith scores. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Jordy Mercer to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 11, Diamondbacks 1.

Nationals seventh. Josh Harrison singles to shallow infield. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Harrison to third. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Kyle Schwarber walks. Starlin Castro lines out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Josh Bell reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Kyle Schwarber out at second. Juan Soto to third. Josh Harrison scores. Yan Gomes called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 12, Diamondbacks 1.

Nationals eighth. Jordy Mercer flies out to Stephen Vogt. Andrew Stevenson singles to shallow right field. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hitting for Wander Suero. Yadiel Hernandez singles to first base. Andrew Stevenson to second. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Juan Soto singles to shortstop. Yadiel Hernandez to second. Andrew Stevenson scores. Kyle Schwarber singles to right field. Juan Soto to third. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Starlin Castro lines out to center field to Nick Heath.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 14, Diamondbacks 1.

Nationals ninth. Josh Bell flies out to deep left center field to Nick Heath. Yan Gomes singles to right field. Jordy Mercer doubles to deep left center field. Yan Gomes to third. Andrew Stevenson homers to center field. Jordy Mercer scores. Yan Gomes scores. Yadiel Hernandez strikes out swinging. Josh Harrison singles to center field. Paolo Espino reaches on error. Josh Harrison to second. Fielding error by Josh VanMeter. Kyle Schwarber hit by pitch. Paolo Espino to second. Josh Harrison to third. Starlin Castro lines out to shallow left field to Josh VanMeter.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Nationals 17, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Tim Locastro lines out to center field to Andrew Stevenson. David Peralta singles to deep left field. Andrew Young doubles to deep center field. David Peralta scores. Stephen Vogt flies out to deep center field to Andrew Stevenson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 17, Diamondbacks 2.