Washington 87, Dallas 77

Clark 5-7 0-0 13, Hines-Allen 5-9 2-4 13, Austin 6-7 1-5 13, Atkins 4-9 4-5 14, Cloud 4-11 4-4 14, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 5-6 9. Totals 31-55 16-24 87.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended